Baby boomers are reaching the age of retirement at astonishing rates. In fact, it is estimated that 10,000 baby boomers reach the age of 65 every day. In Pennsylvania alone, more than 1 in 5 Pennsylvania residents will be older than 65 by the year 2025.
In addition to the large number of retired Pennsylvanians, Americans are increasingly living long lives without having the means to fund retirement. Nearly 59% of Americans are afraid of running out of money more than they fear death.
Congress is looking to enact the first comprehensive retirement security legislation in more than a decade, called Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement, or Secure (HR 1994). The measure targets specific retirement issues facing Americans with commonsense solutions. This legislation includes many provisions to help Americans save more for retirement. For example, millions of workers are employed by small businesses, yet small businesses often operate on thin margins, making it difficult for them to offer 401(k)s or other types of retirement plans.
The solution: a $5,000 startup credit for small businesses to start a plan. Secure also encourages more employers to include annuity options in their retirement plans.
While this legislation passed with overwhelming support in the House by a 417-3 vote, Secure has stalled in the Senate, taking a back seat to other priorities and demands. It is time for the Senate to make Americans’ retirement security a priority and pass Secure. Please ask Sen. Pat Toomey to vote for Secure!
Trevor Taylor
GOP state committee member
Gettysburg