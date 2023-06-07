Now that the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 has passed, suspending the debt limit until January 2025, what important legislation should our president and Congress act upon that would benefit all Americans?

The list is probably endless, considering that both chambers of Congress have different priorities. To name just a few concerns: inflation, refugee placements, artificial intelligence, climate change, energy sources, rebuilding infrastructure, civil unrest, responsible race relations, education needs and national health.

There should also be an effort to reduce our national debt of nearly $32 trillion, so future generations will have the means to live a productive and prosper life.

Our country was founded on the principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Also, freedom, limited government and individual responsibility. Today, we are a far cry from these principles. Present leaders should lead with compromise and dedication.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island