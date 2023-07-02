On June 12, the National Press Club held an event that can be seen on YouTube at lanc.news/PressClub. A group led by Steven Greer presented over 30 years of research on a secretive organization within the U.S. government that Greer says has been responsible for covering up accounts of UFOs.

The government organization, Greer says, has thoroughly investigated many of the more than 100 UFO crashes and has reversed-engineered these machines to produce similar machines with similar capabilities. Some of the UFOs encountered by our military have been these machines.

In the process of reverse-engineering these machines, Greer says, the government organization has produced new technology, with breakthroughs in energy and propulsion. Some of these new technologies would revolutionize the energy industry and produce great advances in the transportation and medical fields. But these advanced technologies have been kept from our use, Greer says.

Many of the secretive government organization’s purported activities are illegal. But worst of all, they operate without the knowledge or oversight of Congress and the president, Greer says.

I humbly request that you write to the president, your U.S. senators and your U.S. representative and encourage them to thoroughly and transparently investigate and control this group. Thank you.

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township