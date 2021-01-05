Happy holidays, U.S. representatives and senators.

You all make in excess of $75,000. That unfortunately makes you ineligible for a stimulus check. You poor people even had to work a weekend to try to pass the stimulus package. You may have had to cancel your rounds of golf.

Around Christmas, there were discussions over whether the stimulus should be $600 or $2,000. Stir in politics and nothing gets resolved. While you are sitting by your fireplace, munching on your favorite food and watching your favorite show on your oversized TV, take a minute to think of the hungry and homeless people who elected you into office.

This one time, forget the politics. Help those who need help now.

And sorry that you missed your round of golf and do not qualify for a stimulus check.

Edward Bates

Columbia