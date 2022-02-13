My wife and I and another couple are volunteers with Church World Service, helping three young Afghan men become part of our community. One was an interpreter for our military, one fought alongside the U.S. Army and one was a contractor at Bagram Air Base.

All three left their homeland under death threats from the Taliban and left families behind (two with wives and children). All three were vetted for at least two months on military bases in the U.S. before coming to Lancaster County.

These three men are not unique. More than 150 Afghans are in Lancaster County; thousands are in Pennsylvania; and tens of thousands are in the U.S. These three young men are classified as parolees, not refugees, and at this point must hire a lawyer and apply for asylum in a system that is overwhelmed and in which many — if not most — asylum applications are denied. If their applications are denied, they are subject to being sent back, which would likely result in their deaths at the hands of the Taliban.

I urge everyone to contact their U.S. representative and senators and ask them to support passage of the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would provide a path to residency status for these three young men and for all those who put their lives on the line to support U.S. efforts in Afghanistan.

This should not be a partisan political issue. This is what our country did in the 1960s for Cuban refugees and in the 1970s for South Vietnamese refugees. I hope and pray that this is still what our country stands for.

Jack Robinson

Manor Township