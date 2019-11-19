If I remember correctly, members of Congress were sent to Washington to represent the people and to do the work of the people. These past three years it seems they have forgotten what their duties are. Their only missions are to further their own agendas and to get rid of President Donald Trump.
Two of the biggest advocates of this mission are U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who just happen to be from California. This is a state that, in my opinion, is in complete chaos. Homelessness, needles on the streets, immigrants living there illegally, and wildfires are just a few of the many problems facing California. And Schiff and Pelosi just don’t seem to care.
Many Americans and many of my friends deeply care about issues that directly affect our everyday lives. We are concerned about taxes, health care, jobs, infrastructure, immigration, Social Security, Medicare, taking care of our veterans, education, crime — and the list goes on. However, Congress is unwilling to address these issues, and continues to focus on getting rid of Trump. If they want to get rid of him, then start proposing solutions to the issues that I have listed. If enough people believe in your solutions, then you will defeat him in the next election. Until then, stop wasting our tax dollars and get back to the business of working for the people. After all, it’s not about you, it’s about us.
Randy L. Herman
Manor Township