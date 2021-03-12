“Congress needs to do its job and take back its power to authorize war,” the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board wrote more than a year ago. The Jan. 20, 2020, editorial forcefully called out the grave dangers inherent in granting the president unchecked authority to initiate warfare.

Our U.S. Constitution gives that power to Congress. However, in 2001 and 2002 — after 9/11 and before the Iraq War — our elected representatives essentially ceded that authority to the executive branch.

The result has been that, since 2001, there have been 41 U.S. military actions in 19 countries, initiated by three different presidents without congressional approval.

Now Congress is poised to take back its power. Bills in both chambers are currently working their way to votes. These bills — the Tim Kaine-Todd Young resolution in the U.S. Senate and the Barbara Lee bill in the U.S. House — would repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force, which enabled the Iraq War.

Although that conflict is long over, the 2002 authorization is still on the books. Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump both considered invoking it to justify hostilities they thought Congress might oppose.

Meanwhile, additional legislation to repeal the 2001 authorization is in the works. President Joe Biden has voiced support for these bills.

These repeals have strong bipartisan support. No one — conservative, liberal, Republican, Democrat — wants to put American troops in harm’s way or inflict damage on other nations without a full, open debate in Congress.

Contact our representatives — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker — and urge them to support this legislation.

Thomas Latus

Lancaster