I am deeply disappointed that negotiations on the next COVID-19 relief package have broken down in the U.S. Senate and that senators headed home before Congress’ work was done.

Families in Pennsylvania and all across the country are counting on help in the face of a global health crisis that has killed over 7,000 Pennsylvanians. Right now, Congress’ priority must be ensuring that the public has access to quality, affordable, comprehensive health coverage — which includes COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Investing in Medicaid to help cover newly uninsured people and protecting those already enrolled from potential disenrollment as state budgets tighten is the quickest and most effective way to provide continuity in comprehensive coverage to Pennsylvanians in need.

Increasing federal Medicaid funds that are directed to the states would help Pennsylvania deal with the budget deficit state lawmakers will tackle in the fall. We need U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey to act now to fight for COVID-19 relief funds for Pennsylvania families.

John Lahr

Pequea Township