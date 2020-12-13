Thank you for having the backbone to take local and state politicians to task and hold their feet to the fire in terms of their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic (“ ‘Rough times,’ ” Dec. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board).

Please continue your bipartisan thrust to hold our elected officials responsible for their behavior. Please include Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in your invitation to state their respective positions in respect to the virus. The well-being of our community rests partially in their hands. They need to be held responsible for their decisions.

Robert Ruder

Manheim Township