The New York Times reported in July that some members of Congress simultaneously served on the board of the National Rifle Association for decades, giving the group unrivaled power. While this has been known for some time, more information was gleaned in May when the files of the late U.S. Rep. John Dingell Jr., a Michigan Democrat, were made public. In 1975, Dingell made a plan to transform the NRA into “a lobbying juggernaut that would enforce elected officials’ allegiance, derail legislation behind the scenes, redefine the legal landscape and deploy ‘all available resources at every level to influence the decision making process.’ ”

Dingell didn’t work alone. At least eight other members of Congress from both parties have also been members of the NRA board in the last 50 years. Several Republican lawmakers have sent confidential memos to NRA leaders or its board urging action against gun violation lawsuits; chiding fellow board members for failing to advance a bill that rolled back gun restrictions; describing “candidates friendly to our cause and actions to defeat or discipline those who are hostile”; and flagging a proposal requiring the use of gun safety locks.

What legislation has benefited the NRA? The federal assault weapons ban, passed in 1994, wasn't renewed after its 10-year expiration date. The Firearms Owners’ Protection Act of 1986 rolled back elements of the Gun Control Act of 1968.

Are you concerned about gun violence in our society? Seek out your representative’s NRA report card and vote accordingly.

Wayne Olson

Manheim