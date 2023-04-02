Duck and cover. I remember those air raid drills as an elementary school student in the 1950s and early 1960s. When air raid sirens blared across my town, we ducked under our desks and covered our heads. If we were at recess, we pressed our faces into a school wall and covered our heads with our hands, waiting for the blinding flash of light if, this time, it was for real.

Once, as I walked home from school, the piercing air raid sirens screamed and, in total fear, I ran into the local bank where I got a lollipop every Friday when my mom cashed my dad’s paycheck.

Fast-forward to current times and once again our schoolchildren “duck and cover.” Instead of anticipating a blinding flash of light from a Soviet atomic bomb, they duck and cover in fear of bullets. In addition to learning to read and write, they learn how to duck and cover. I know that fear. I lived that fear.

Meanwhile, I see members of Congress duck and cover from reporters who question their allegiance to the Second Amendment. They say there is nothing they can do to stop the sale of weapons that I believe don’t belong in the hands of everyday Americans. But they are wrong.

They say their job in Congress is not to protect Americans. But they are wrong.

What members of Congress are really saying is that they love guns more than children — and more than adults who were once children.

Judene Gaul

East Petersburg