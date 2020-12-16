To all the members of Congress who might be about to leave for another break — Christmas, this time — stop and think about those folks you were sworn in to do good for.

Millions are teetering on the brink of homelessness, standing in line for food donations, and looking to you for help. Give it to them and don’t leave Washington, D.C., until you do.

Let me leave you with a 1954 quote from special counsel Joseph Welch to U.S. Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

Robert Donnelly

East Hempfield Township