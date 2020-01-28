I have fond memories of my ninth grade civics and 12th grade problems of democracy classes nearly 60 years ago. Reading about and listening to the performances of both Republican and Democratic members of the House and Senate over the last several weeks, I am convinced that these people slept through those classes. Neither side chooses to understand the gravity of impeachment.
It seems apparent to me that many if not all members of Congress are grossly incompetent to hold office. They are primarily interested in the pursuit of money and power, rather than representing the people who elected them. So it is left to us, the American people, to remedy this unacceptable situation.
I call upon us all to perform our civic duty in November and vote against every single current incumbent of either party and elect only individuals who first solemnly promise in writing to support and defend the Constitution and bear true faith and allegiance to it, as their oath of office proclaims. Secondly, each candidate must promise in writing to leave office after no more than 12 years. Finally, I beseech the American people to reject any candidate who is a lawyer.
Wayne Laepple
Lancaster Township