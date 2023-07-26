Have our members of Congress lost their minds? Everyone is up in arms because they won’t get off their lazy butts to pass a bill outlawing certain semi-automatic rifles that are killing people every day. But U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a resolution to declare Aug. 3 as “Tony Bennett Day.”

If it’s that easy to introduce a bill or resolution, then why is it taking Congress so long to stop the killings with semi-automatic weapons in the United States?

Maybe we need a new, better Congress in 2024 — both Republicans and Democrats.

C.L. Conover

East Hempfield Township