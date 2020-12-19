I cannot be more disappointed in the circus-like behavior of elected officials in Washington, D.C. I hear nothing about consideration for working Americans — essential workers who are struggling to stay afloat.

The primary interest of Congress is seemingly ensuring that essential workers are unable to sue their employers (and elected officials?) for failure to apply workplace COVID-19 control measures. If those workers or their family members get sick and die, is it more important to ensure the immunity of the employer than to ensure adequate protections, living wages, health insurance and sick leave for the workers? (These are benefits our taxes provide to elected officials.)

Meanwhile, exorbitant amounts of time and money are being spent on attempts to overthrow the popular vote, entreat the courts and manipulate the Electoral College. For what? To keep the most destructive, deceptive, foolish president in office? Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died in less than a year due, in my view, to a Keystone Cop-like botching of any coherent pandemic management plan.

Now, the president seemingly has a laser focus on treasonously continuing his tenure rather than on positive efforts to relieve suffering faced by Americans. There is also a rush to auction off one of the last unsullied Arctic wildlife preserves on Earth to increasingly unprofitable fossil fuel companies.

The paltry — “let them eat cake!” — relief package being developed after months of bickering offers little hope to working Americans facing a homeless, hungry, merciless winter. The United Nations should investigate Washington, D.C., for violations of human rights. We are a failed state.

Teresa Caruthers

Ephrata