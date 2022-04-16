I would like to congratulate Pet Pantry of Lancaster County on the purchase of the building it resides in at 26 Millersville Road. This was accomplished to secure the future of the organization. Working with the previous owner, it was able to reach a fair agreement that supports this goal.

Pet Pantry will begin renovating the surgical wing this spring, which will serve to expand veterinary services and help boost and strengthen animal care

Since 2011, Pet Pantry has, on average, found 400 “furever” homes for animals, provided 1,000 trap-neuter-return surgeries, fed 70,000 pounds of pet food to dogs and cats and given $250,000 in veterinary care to those in need every year.

Please join in celebrating this next phase of Pet Pantry’s journey, as it continues this lifesaving work in order to meet the needs of our community and transform the landscape of animal welfare.

As always, everyone’s support is greatly appreciated. Thank you and God bless.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township