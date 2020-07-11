I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Bryan Cutler on his new position as speaker of the Pennsylvania House. I have been following his 13-year career in the state House of Representatives. I was involved with Bryan’s family for four years when he was a teenager. He had to assume responsibility for himself, his sister, his mom and their home.

I remember him as a 15-year-old dealing with insurance companies on the phone on a regular basis. My children were the same age as Bryan and his sister, but were out riding bikes and hanging out with friends. I was amazed at the stark difference.

I also remember Bryan making phone calls to have work done on the roof of their log home. He took his responsibilities very seriously, but I never heard him complain about any of it. I’m sure Bryan’s skills as a lawyer and in the state House reflect this responsibility that was thrust on him so early.

I am a registered Democrat, but I am very proud of you, Bryan, and hope the best for you. I’m sure your parents would be incredibly proud.

Carol Jones Burrey

Manheim Township