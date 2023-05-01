Congratulations to the Steinman family, LNP Media Group and WITF on their brilliant leveraging of a community jewel into a regional asset!

Providing enhanced news coverage, retaining an award-winning family of journalists and their support team and ensuring a long-term commitment to fact-based reporting are more reasons why central Pennsylvania continues to be a great place to live and raise a family.

We are thrilled with this generous investment in our futures. Well played!

Linda, Joe, Maggie, Joseph and Jack Sweeney

Lancaster Township