Recently, 20 LNP | LancasterOnline reporters, editors, photographers and designers were honored in the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association’s annual Keystone Media Awards competition (“Achieving excellence,” May 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

Kudos to all those well-deserving individuals who excel in their chosen field of journalism and dedicate their professional lives to providing the best to our Lancaster newspaper and, in turn, to our Lancaster community.

One individual whose name I found to be conspicuously absent from that list is outdoors writer Ad Crable. Crable combines his deep appreciation for nature with his concerns for community and life issues.

The topics he covers are incredibly diverse — ranging from the monarch butterfly migration; to Native American stone landscapes; to a landmark dam on Chiques Creek; to Vince Keagy’s retirement from boating; to agriculture; to birds and wildlife during the pandemic.

His adventurous spirit is perhaps best reflected in his fascinating documentation of 22 years of an annual winter camping escapade to the most remote parts of Pennsylvania in the most frigid of weather. For me, Crable has come to epitomize a journalist who awakens our senses, deepens our appreciation for nature and educates us on critically relevant issues.

Thank you, Ad Crable, for using your incredible language skills to paint beautiful and memorable word pictures. LNP | LancasterOnline is so fortunate to still have you as a contributor.

Nancy Q. Bradley

East Hempfield Township

Editor's note: Ad Crable is retired from LNP | LancasterOnline, but continues to write twice-a-month columns as a correspondent. He is now a staff writer at Bay Journal. Some of his articles for Bay Journal are republished in LNP | LancasterOnline.