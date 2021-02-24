I was actually debating whether to get a COVID-19 vaccine. My main health care provider sent me an email saying I would be notified when I was eligible to receive it.

Two weeks ago, I got an email from another provider that stated, “Please take this short survey to share your interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.” The last line stated, “The sender indicated replies are not allowed.”

Last week, I received a “now eligible” email that stated that I should register and sign up for an appointment. There were no locations within Lancaster County. I was offered Berks County, with a vaccination site in Reading. I didn’t take it.

Then I read in the newspaper that about 100,000 second doses were mistakenly given as first doses in Pennsylvania. I had assumed that the second dose was different from the first. Then I learned that they are identical. Now the state is cutting the vaccination sites from about 1,700 to 300. I thought the goal was to get as many people their first vaccination shot as quickly as possible.

Pfizer has come out and said it found that its vaccine may treat infections as well as symptoms. It seemed amazed to discover that. I thought the whole purpose of any vaccine was to protect from getting the infection.

Patricia White

Rapho Township