In the May 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, I read that there had been 170 deaths in Lancaster County as of April 29, and 88 of those are from three nursing homes (“Hard-hit facilities hindered by funding”).

I have been looking at the numbers on the Pennsylvania website health.pa.gov and pulled up the archives for the same date. The chart on the page “County Case Counts to Date” listed 103 deaths in Lancaster County as of April 29. In addition to that chart, there is another chart — “Covid-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date” — that listed 81 deaths from nursing homes here as of April 29.

The way the state website is laid out, it appears the total of 103 included the nursing homes, and then it’s broken down further in an additional chart. I see no explanation. Am I to assume that the nursing home deaths on this site are not included in the total cases to date? I’m wondering where LNP | LancasterOnline gets its numbers and which numbers are correct?

Karen Lombardo

Manheim Township

Note: LNP | LancasterOnline has been reporting both the state Department of Health data and data from Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. Those numbers do not match, and it is generally agreed there is a lag in the state’s statistics.