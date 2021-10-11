Two Associated Press stories recently ran on the same page of the newspaper.One reported that the Pentagon has spent $14 trillion on post-9/11 wars. Up to half the money went to for-profit private weapons contractors — further bloating the U.S. defense budget, encouraging corruption and amplifying mission failure, particularly in Afghanistan.

The other article explained how President Joe Biden initially proposed to tax the rich to help pay for his $3.5 trillion social spending plan.The plan, naturally, is under fire.

So, we are balking at spending $3.5 trillion (over 10 years) to shore up infrastructure, education and health care and begin to tackle climate change. But we glibly laid out four times that amount, in taxpayer dollars, to finance ruinous wars whose greatest achievement may have been enriching weapons suppliers?

Jon Rutter

Lancaster Township