Let me see if I understand this situation correctly. Republicans want to give credit to former President Donald Trump for helping to develop vaccines that have saved thousands of lives. But some of those same Republicans refuse to get the vaccine because they believe the COVID-19 pandemic is a “hoax” and/or because they say the vaccines are not fully approved.

Insanity has permeated the Republican Party, and there seemingly is no cure for it. Goodbye, “Grand Old Party.” I believe you are being led down a path of total destruction.

Jim Bishop

Landisville