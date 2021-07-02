I have heard it all now and would really love to understand why Pennsylvania laws are the way they are.

Someone found a baby squirrel in need of care, so I took him in, only to find out it’s illegal to keep a pet squirrel in Pennsylvania, but it’s OK to have pet alligators! Are you kidding me? How is this even possible? We are talking about a tiny squirrel and a potentially huge alligator!

Is it just me, or can anyone else see just how wrong this is? I would really like to know others’ feelings on this, because I am feeling very uneasy about it. Anyone have any ideas how this is possible and why?

Cathy Morrison

Lancaster