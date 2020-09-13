The letter “What freedoms will we lose next?” in the Aug. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline left me confused.

Does the writer really believe that Ben Franklin, in his 1755 quote, was referring to a virus as an “enemy”? A virus is not an enemy that you can fight or stand up to. It is a disease that you can try to control and avoid by the methods currently at hand.

At this point, sanitizing, wearing masks and distancing ourselves are those methods. We hope that one day, with the hard work of scientists and researchers, this virus will be contained and eradicated. If you love your neighbors, you most certainly do not want to spread this disease.

If you miss going to your churches, in fact you can read Matthew 6:6, wherein Jesus very clearly said to pray in private. Your Bible is available to you 24/7 and you can read it in the comfort of your own home.

Carol Westfall

Sadsbury Township