I’m confused. Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican, is protesting the changes the state Supreme Court, controlled by elected Democrats, made to Act 77 (“The hijacking of Act 77, Pennsylvania’s 2019 voting law,” Feb. 13 column).

Cutler writes, “It’s the kind of law that erodes the trust of the public and creates chaos in our election process.”

Wait. What? Wasn’t that the Republican Party’s game plan for Jan. 6, 2021? Isn’t that the idea behind the Big Lie?

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon