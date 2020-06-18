Numerous letters have urged us to “listen to the experts.” Well, I have been listening. What I hear leads me to believe that they are either incompetent or have nefarious motivations. The World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci have contradicted themselves or been wrong seemingly more often than the weather forecast.

In mid-January, the WHO reported that the novel coronavirus was not spreading between humans. One CDC projection indicated that 1 million to 2 million might die. Fauci once said this virus was not a major threat and, early on, he did not promote the wearing of masks. Oh, how that has changed! Which version of his expert advice should I listen to?

In the beginning, the stated goal to reopen our economy was to “flatten the curve” so that we didn’t overwhelm our hospitals. Once achieved, that goal changed so often that it now seems like ancient history. The goal soon became reliable testing, then antibody testing, then contact tracing, then a vaccine, or even multiple vaccines, as Fauci has indicated.

Experts now have us on the verge of economic collapse, seemingly trying to achieve an arbitrary case rate. Some businesses have gone under. Whether nefarious or incompetent, it doesn’t matter. It is time to start listening to common sense instead of “experts” with questionable track records.

Sam Nelson

Mount Joy Township