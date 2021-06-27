The June 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline had photos and a short caption on Page A3 of yet another recent protest against Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

One protester held a sign that read “God is in control not Penn Med.”

That makes me think of something. If God is in control, why would you care what a hospital does anyway, since you seemingly just pray when you need medical care?

This atheist believes strongly in science and facts. The fact is that vaccines save lives.

Ross Kaiser

East Petersburg