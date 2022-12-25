As outlined in the article in Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline on Nov. 20 (“End of the line”), Dec. 28 will be the last trip operated by Conestoga Tours, ending the legacy of a Lancaster company that has roots back to 1899.

As the “last man standing” of this historic company, I would like to publicly thank several groups that enabled Conestoga Tours to exist and thrive for over 120 years.

I had the honor to work with a fantastic staff and support system during my 47 years with Conestoga Tours. This includes drivers, cleaners, mechanics, sales, reservationists, tour coordinators, tour escorts and accounting staff.

As any owner of a family-owned business understands, a business is only as strong as its employees. Conestoga Tours had many fabulous ones, and I will always be filled with gratitude for their years of dedicated service.

I would also like to recognize my business partner and brother-in-law, Darrell Gerke, for his critical part in our company’s success. With Darrell’s expertise in the maintenance side of the business and his ability to recruit excellent drivers, coupled with my abilities in marketing and sales, we made a formidable team.

Finally, I would like to say thank you and goodbye to the literally millions of customers who have ridden on one of our charter buses or have taken our tours during the past decades. Your expressions of gratitude for our service have made my impending retirement easier to handle.

It has been a fabulous ride.

Tom Meredith

President, Conestoga Tours