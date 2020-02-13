In the Feb. 10 letter to the editor “It should be a woman’s decision,” the writer stated: “As a man, I think I do not have any right or say in what a woman should or should not do with her body” regarding her decision to have an abortion.
But as any competent gynecologist will confirm, an unborn child (fetus) is not a part of a woman’s body. It is a separate human with unique DNA, except in the case of identical twins or reproductive cloning, which is illegal throughout much of the world.
Therefore, abortion at any stage of pregnancy kills a human. It is tantamount to premeditated murder. According to the Guttmacher Institute, as of Feb. 11, there have been 61,725,114 abortions in the United States since the Roe v. Wade decision by our Supreme Court in 1973. Should we claim to be a civilized nation when we condone mass murder? I think not!
Louis Bullington
Earl Township