Fran Lebowitz has been quoted as saying, “Think before you speak. Read before you think.”

This writer would add a bit: “Think before you speak, write or post. Read, hear or watch something accurate and well-researched before you think.”

There is no way we all are going to agree on any one thing, much less on everything. In some cases, that is not a problem, as there can be more than one honest and legitimate answer on some issues. Your conclusion, however, should be based on facts and truth, rather than just on personal preferences and/or limited understanding of the issue at hand.

There are people available to all of us who spend their time and lives studying the events of the past, present and future. Their most detailed analyses can be found in bookstores and in quality newspapers and journals. Their ideas find their way to discussions on a variety of television and radio news shows and on various parts of the internet.

At this point, the nature of the translation of what is accurate depends in some measure on the focus and preferences of the networks and people presenting the information.

One can learn from commentators with whom we both agree and disagree. At times, I think we can learn very much from those who offer different, silly or convoluted descriptions regarding an issue. It helps us find what is accurate, reasonable and desirable — and what is not.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township