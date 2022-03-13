On the evening of Feb. 22, I attended my grandchild’s winter band concert at Garden Spot High School under the direction of Richard Fitz.

These fine musicians are in grades nine through 12. The main focus of the concert was “The Divine Comedy Symphony” by Robert W. Smith and consisted of four movements. This was by no means something you would ever expect to hear from a high school band; however, it was nothing short of spectacular!

I was amazed at the performance level of this difficult piece. Fitz believes in his band students. His students believe in him. He knew they could perform this well, and I’m sure that he encouraged them every step of the way.

I’m not sure when rehearsals began; however, they had only performed their holiday concert at the middle of December, so this tells me that rehearsal might have started after the holiday break. If that is when rehearsals began, they deserve a bigger pat on the back for learning something of this caliber in such a short amount of time.

Thank you to all the band members for making this an incredible evening of quality entertainment, for making your families so very proud of you and for believing in yourselves and knowing that hard work pays off. I was so impressed, and I’m sure that I speak for all of the families. Thank you, Mr. Fitz, for stretching them beyond what they ever thought they were capable of. Kudos!

Deborah Ball

Brecknock Township