To go to an outstanding concert for only a requested donation, in Lancaster, shows that the people behind such a project are committed to their goal — to keep culture alive for the children of Lancaster Catholic High School and to share those events with the public.
When Lancaster Catholic found itself with a financial challenge some years ago, Peter Barber and Brian McCaskey, founders of Two Dudes Painting Co., and Tony Brill, of the Lancaster Catholic music department, did something to aid their school. This effort of dances, Black History Month celebrations, concerts and other events created a grassroots movement to sustain the arts in their school.
The concert to commemorate Beethoven’s 250th birthday was stellar. Michael Jamanis on violin, Francis Veri on piano and Thor Sigurdson, the guest cellist, played the Archduke Trio of Beethoven brilliantly. I have personally seen such a performance in New York City, where each ticket cost $125 or more. Only about 100 people attended the Lancaster Catholic concert. Let’s get behind this great project. Another Beethoven evening will occur March 31.
Brill announced that Lancaster Catholic is in the beginning stages of building a complete arts center in the next few years. Thanks to all who have made this grassroots project possible. I think Beethoven would feel honored by this whole project and the music that swirled through the high school auditorium.
Connie Kondravy
Lancaster