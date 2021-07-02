I have concerns and worries when driving around and seeing farm animals trying to get out of the sun by going under a lone tree, which often has a fence around it, or by going under a neighbor’s tree that has branches hanging over the fence.

Cows, horses and livestock need shade. They need cool water, not standing water heated by the sun. Put up a three-sided barn or shed — it wouldn’t take any time at all — with the solid back side facing south, so the animals get some shade. Put up something that will keep the sun off them. Generally, they don’t want the sun this time of year.

As for keeping dogs in rabbit cages, they’re not rabbits and they’re not livestock. They’re companion animals. Dogs should not be bred over and over again. They’re pets and need to be taken care of. That includes providing veterinarian visits, grooming, toys, food and water.

Treat your animals humanely — all animals. Do right by them. They can’t always help themselves, and they can’t speak for themselves.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township