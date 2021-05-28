Does the Biden administration want our public schools to teach our children prejudice? The U.S. Department of Education announced that it is preparing to promote the idea that America is systemically racist and, seemingly, if you or your children think differently, you are the problem.

The proposed rule was released on April 19, listing priorities for federal grant awards to K-12 for history and civics education.

Grants would prioritize critical race theory (a view that says racism is everywhere) and, by extension, the thought that if you disagree with critical race theory, you are oppressing other people.

In addition, the Education Department plans on emphasizing The New York Times’ 1619 Project (which critics say includes some factual inaccuracies).

Congress has separately reintroduced a legislative proposal creating national civic standards. The Education Department will help shape these standards.

Last year, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture published a graphic that described “hard work” and “being polite” as traits of white culture and presented it along with lessons on systems of oppression. (The museum later apologized for including portions of the material.)

Should we not teach our children the value of hard work and being polite?

Some school districts across our country are adopting these flawed ideas. I believe they will soon show up in our public schools here in Lancaster County. What will these grants and programs teach our children to become?

I am asking my school board members not to take these grants. I do not believe the money fueling such programs is a valuable method of influencing the development of young minds. I think it only prejudices those minds with untruths.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township