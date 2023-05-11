As you may be aware, Title 42 — the federal policy begun early in the pandemic that allows authorities to swiftly expel migrants at U.S. land borders — ends today.

My sources in Washington, D.C., have informed me that a tsunami of immigrants will be seeking entry into our country as a result. This will add significantly to the millions of migrants who have entered our country, most of them illegally, since President Joe Biden’s term began.

Also, in fiscal year 2022, the Border Patrol and other government agencies seized 14,000 pounds — nearly 7 tons — of fentanyl at the southern border. It is estimated that this amount could kill 3.1 billion people. (That is 10 times the 2021 population of the United States, which was 331.9 million). Seizing this much fentanyl may seem like good news, but of course the question unanswered is how much other fentanyl got through.

My sources also informed me that if you have not yet seen the problems in your community created by the openness of our southern border, you soon will.

Let us pray that the problems at the southern border created by our government leaders in Washington can be fixed.

I believe that many of the immigrants coming to our country are not criminals. And I welcome those who come here wanting to keep America safe and secure and who are seeking a freedom they never experienced. God bless America and all those who love our country.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township