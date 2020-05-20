I’m concerned about Lancaster County’s decision to reopen despite not hitting the state benchmarks to do it safely. I’m concerned that health care workers will have to continue putting themselves in harm’s way. I’m concerned that other essential employees, who never signed up to be on the front lines of anything other than a grocery store, will be exposed to a deadly virus.

Very recently, my wife was presenting with COVID-19 symptoms and was unable to be tested despite being frighteningly short of breath. Will the need for testing and contact tracing be addressed in time? Are we supporting businesses that cannot open responsibly? Do we have a plan for protecting the homeless and those at risk of eviction? Are there mental health resources freely available to those in need?

This is an opportunity to cross partisan lines and work together. I recognize this is a difficult and nuanced event, but it is not unprecedented. We can learn from past pandemics, the actions of other countries during this one, and by welcoming the advice of experts.

No one is enjoying this quarantine. It is not a political game. The singular good is that fewer people are dying, and that is something from which we universally benefit. Our community is resilient, caring and will stand beside you so long as you stand beside us. Otherwise, I believe we’ll go back to taking care of ourselves, because Lancaster is stronger than policy and politicians and the power that fuels both.

But, rest assured, we will remember.

Emily O’Neil

Manheim Township