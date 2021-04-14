Where is President Joe Biden?

Where is the bipartisanship he said he would promote? The American Rescue Plan, which I believe had little relief specifically related to COVID-19, was passed by all Democrats and no Republicans.

The border issue is not a crisis according to the Biden administration, yet more National Guard troops have been deployed to the southern border in recent weeks.

Gas prices and food prices are rising, which I believe is due to domestic energy policies. And now Biden has proposed raising taxes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is blaming former President Donald Trump for the current border crisis, yet some immigrants are arriving at the border wearing “Biden Please Let Us In” T-shirts.

An open mic last month caught a Democrat suggesting that they will just ignore Republicans and push through Biden’s infrastructure proposal with more of their agenda.

I thank the Democrats for the $1,400 I am receiving but don’t deserve; I believe I will pay back more in taxes later. In my view, this just shows how the Democrats are trying to buy the public opinion. Unfortunately, your children and grandchildren are burdened with this Democratic spending spree.

Has anybody out there recognized the government’s inability to control costs? For example, a few years ago the government was shut down for weeks and thousand of “nonessential” government employees were temporarily laid off and then eventually given back pay.

John Nickle

Manheim Township