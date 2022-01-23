The article “Redacted legal bills leave taxpayers in dark” in the Jan. 16 Sunday LNP informed readers about the extremely high expenses we are paying for private lawyers that the state Legislature is hiring without telling the public what those expenses are for. Aren’t some of our legislators lawyers? Why can’t they solve their own problems in the same way as most lawyers — work, research, dialogue, discussion, negotiation, etc.? Doesn’t the government employ lawyers on an ongoing basis to solve everyday problems that arise? Why hire additional private lawyers above and beyond those already being paid for by the public?

Our state Supreme Court made a decision in 2013 that if taxpayers are footing the bill for legal services, they are entitled to know the nature of the services provided for those fees. So, why is it even being contested? The court decision says lawmakers have to reveal that information without redacting every piece of information in the files. We should hold them to that, without all the fuss and additional tens of thousands of dollars spent on outside private lawyers.

The Philadelphia-based law firm Kleinbard LLC and the state House and Senate Republicans are fighting attempts by The Caucus and Spotlight PA, under the state’s open records law, to reveal the requested information.

There should be no fight; follow the law. This kind of excessive spending has been going on for a long time. Let’s stop it now.

Kay Collier

West Lampeter Township