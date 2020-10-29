I have been watching the debates and news reports regarding our president. After watching the “60 Minutes” interview that President Donald Trump had with CBS journalist Lesley Stahl, I am appalled.

He will not agree to providing his tax returns. He will not agree to a peaceful transfer of power. He seems to think it is his duty or right to change or interpret the Constitution to fit his needs — not taking into consideration the needs of the country.

He made all kinds of hefty promises before his last election, but what has he done to fulfill most of them? In my view, he is so arrogant that he will not listen to the people who have studied COVID-19 or global warming. He “joked” about using disinfectants to kill the virus and, reportedly, about dropping a nuclear bomb into the eye of a hurricane.

He is not someone who I believe should be in a position of authority. He is a ticking time bomb who does more harm than good.

Janet Hampton

Lancaster