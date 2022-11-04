The writer of the Oct. 27 letter “Reasons to support Oz” lauded the accomplishments of Mehmet Oz, who is running as the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

Let’s clarify: Oz is listed as “professor emeritus” at Columbia University. But what were the circumstances of his retiring to that position? The university was under extreme pressure to dismiss Oz in 2015 after a group of physicians demanded his firing. They noted in a letter that Oz had “disdain for science and for evidence-based medicine” and added, “Worst of all, he has manifested an egregious lack of integrity by promoting quack treatments and cures in the interest of personal financial gain.”

In 2014, Oz was called to testify at a U.S. Senate hearing regarding his endorsement of questionable dietary and health supplements on “The Dr. Oz Show.”

Oz moved in with his in-laws in Pennsylvania to establish residency in the state and qualify for his run for the U.S. Senate. He also still has dual citizenship, with the United States and Turkey (a nation that is tilted toward supporting Russian interests). So, where is Oz’s allegiance? Is it to the people of Pennsylvania and to the citizens and best interests of the United States? I believe that his history has shown that his interests are in lining his own pockets.

There has been a great deal of discussion about Democratic candidate John Fetterman’s performance at the recent debate with Oz.

OK, Fetterman wasn’t perfect, but what courage it took for him to be on the stage and debate a man who has made a lucrative living being in front of cameras, spewing questionable statements and product endorsements.

I cheer for Fetterman, as should all of us who have personal limitations but work hard to overcome them for a greater good.

Alice Murphey

Millersville