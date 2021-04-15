Regarding the Jan. 26 letter “Natural gas is good solution”:

Gas appliances can generate levels of indoor air pollution that would violate outdoor air standards. Many of these same pollutants emitted from stoves while cooking can be found in car tailpipe emissions.

Contaminants include particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and formaldehyde. These pollutants can rise to dangerous levels in your home. Studies have found that children living in such homes have a 42% higher risk of developing asthma.

In addition, exposure to nitrogen dioxide elevates the risk of other respiratory illnesses and could compound the dangers of COVID-19. Gas-burning indoors has been associated with so many risks that some medical groups recommend that gas appliances be removed from the market.

Although natural gas is described as a bridge to the future, it actually binds us to the past. Gas is associated with health and environmental hazards and reduced social welfare. Fracking contaminates waters, pollutes air, presents noise and light pollution and damages the ecosystem. Some say fracking is linked to earthquakes.

Studies say that about 4% of gas produced by fracking is lost to leaks, contributing to a recent sharp increase in atmospheric methane. Transmission and storage of gas can result in fires and explosions.

In my view, the expansion of natural gas infrastructure has become financially reckless due to increased concerns about the health implications of climate change, pollution and social justice.

With the cost of producing electricity with renewables dropping, energy prices are reaching a tipping point, leading to cheaper energy production from solar and wind.

Teresa Caruthers

Ephrata