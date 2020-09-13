On Monday, Aug. 24, I mailed a letter at the Harrisburg Pike post office, addressed to a Mount Joy residence. This letter was delivered four days later, on Aug. 28.

In the days of the Pony Express, mail by horseback leaving St. Joseph, Missouri, could be carried hundreds of miles in four days. Mount Joy is only 13.5 miles from Lancaster. A Pony Express horse could travel about 10 miles per hour, and, at this speed, a Lancaster-Mount Joy trip could be done in less than 90 minutes.

Pennsylvania could return to the Pony Express, although a simpler solution might be for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to return the high-speed sorting machines he has removed from post offices in the state, as a bipartisan group of Pennsylvania’s U.S. representatives is requesting.

Eileen Gregg

Lancaster