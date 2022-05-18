Koser Road is getting more traffic than ever, with all the new houses going up.

The speed limit is posted at 35 mph. This is a joke. The majority of the traffic seems to be going 45 mph, 55 mph, 65 mph — and some faster.

Why can’t Manheim Township install some speed tables or stop signs at a couple of places along the road? This would certainly curtail some of the speeders.

I sure hope to hear from other neighbors concerning this issue.

Just saying, and thanks for listening.

Ted Dzubinski

Manheim Township