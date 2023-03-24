I changed my voter registration to Republican because I have serious concerns about what is going on with the Republican Committee of Lancaster County with regard to the upcoming judicial primary election.

Members of the Lancaster Bar Association rate the prospective candidates for judge before the primary election. The bar association rated four people, including current County Judge Karen Maisano, as “highly recommended” to serve as a judge in Lancaster County.

However, the Republican Committee of Lancaster County chose to endorse only one of these four “highly recommended” candidates: First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown.

Last summer, Maisano was nominated for an open seat on the bench by our two Republican state senators, Scott Martin and Ryan Aument. She was appointed by then-Gov. Tom Wolf and unanimously confirmed by the state Senate.

Maisano received the “highly recommended” rating from her lawyer peers, was respected statewide as an authority in handling cases of sexual assault and child abuse when she was an assistant district attorney, and has significant trial experience.

On the other hand, judicial candidate Christina Parsons, wife of Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, only became a lawyer in 2006 and has significantly less courtroom experience than Maisano. Christina Parsons was rated “not recommended” by the Lancaster Bar Association.

Incredibly, Judge Maisano, who by all accounts has been doing an outstanding job as a judge, was not endorsed by the Republican Committee of Lancaster County — but Christina Parsons was. The conclusion I reach is that the committee members were not provided with true information, chose to ignore the facts or decided qualifications don’t matter.

This is not acceptable. The endorsement process once meant something. In my view, it is now worthless and an embarrassment. Electing qualified persons to be our judges is critical for all of Lancaster County. Please vote for the most qualified candidates. Your decision will impact us for decades.

A. Lucille Meissner

East Hempfield Township