On the morning of April 27, 43-year-old West Lampeter Township resident Samuel S. King was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his scooter along Rockvale Road.

While we don’t know all of the details of the event yet, it doesn’t take a medical professional to know that time is of the essence when tragic events like this occur. King was found along the side of the road with serious head injuries and his damaged scooter nearby. After an investigation, West Lampeter Township police were able to locate the vehicle that struck King.

One has to wonder if the outcome would have been different had the driver remained on the scene. But outside of that, we seem to have grown passive about Amish fatalities. Just because they don’t have a public microphone doesn’t mean that events like this should simply fade away.

Can you imagine if the victim had been a non-Amish person? I believe there would be media asking West Lampeter police for clarity almost daily. But instead, seemingly like normal, all we hear are crickets.

The Amish are an integral and vital part and population of our beautiful county. In fact, one could say they helped make Lancaster County what it is today. It’s time we begin to treat them as if they’re one of us. This awareness in the long run will lead to a safer and more compassionate county as a whole.

God rest King’s soul.

Philip Lapp

West Lampeter Township