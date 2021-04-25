While the tide of public opinion seems to favor a Lancaster County health department, I would offer a few concerns.

In Maryland, the county health departments are overseen by the Maryland Department of Health. That way, there is one set of policies throughout the state.

If we have a separate health department in every Pennsylvania county, that could result in 60-plus different ways of handling health issues in the commonwealth. In my view, that is not good policy.

Are we prepared to have a new county bureaucracy and the cost associated with a health department? What would the estimated cost be over the next 10 years for that department? Loaded labor costs for all the staff, vehicles, office space and other expenses need to be considered.

Finally, was Lancaster County far behind the other Pennsylvania counties in addressing COVID-19? In my view, that was not the case.

Walter Campbell

Warwick Township