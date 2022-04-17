As a registered nurse, nursing instructor and a student at Millersville University, I have witnessed the ongoing need for nurses and health care providers across many different disciplines.

COVID-19 has inflicted a huge hit on the number of nurses and providers leaving the bedside because of stress, unsafe working conditions or burnout in general. Not to mention the increasing violence directed at the nursing population.

Our community must come together to start supporting our health care workers and use resources appropriately. If we continue to see significant turnover among health care workers, especially nurses, we will likely see an increase in errors and mortality rates due to inadequate staffing ratios.

Most health care workers are leaving bedside and clinical settings due to burnout and not feeling supported. Burnout also will affect patient care.

According to the American Association of Medical Colleges, the United States will be short 35,000 primary care providers by 2025. Also, according to an article from Healthline, the nursing profession is looking at the need for 1 million new registered nurses to address the current and future nursing shortages expected by 2030.

Health care professionals really must start coming together to work as one as we face troubling times in the next decade.

Nicole Small

Liberty Township, Adams County