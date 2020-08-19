Obviously, there is a huge amount of controversy about mail-in voting. Allow me to share a personal experience.

I lived in California twice, most recently from 1997 to 2007. During that time, I signed up for mail-in voting for several reasons that are not germane to this narrative.

After relocating to Pennsylvania in 2007, I received two ballots from California — one for a primary and one for a general election. Both were addressed to my former California address and forwarded by the Postal Service. I wasn’t particularly surprised. However, for several years afterward, I received California ballots addressed to my current location!

Needless to say, I did not return any of these ballots. I assume I could have and had them tallied, while still voting at my local precinct here.

Yes, this is but one anecdote, but I think it is representative of perhaps millions of fraudulent ballots floating around and potentially being cast. This should be of concern to any citizen demanding a fair election.

Rich Oliver

Rapho Township