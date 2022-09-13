Several municipalities in the northwest portion of Lancaster County are planning to form an authority for emergency medical services. It is proposed to help combat struggles that all medical providers are experiencing. There are currently eight other authorities in the state, but none operate under a system such as the one proposed for Northwest EMS.

The proposed structure for this authority is a mandated fee per household ranging from $70 to $95 per year. If this fee is not paid, a lien could be placed on your property. No other similar authority charges direct fees.

In my view, this is the most unequal and poorly thought-out fee structure ever presented. Does it matter if your household has one person in it or seven? No, you will pay the same fee. Does it matter if your household income is $40,000 a year or $200,000 a year? No, you will pay the same fee.

On top of the direct fees collected from households, this proposal would create a medical services provider that bills insurance companies and collects payments for services. This, in itself, seems suspect, because in many cases such service providers are obligated by federal and state laws, along with their contracts and agreements with insurance companies, to accept their fees.

Why would I be charged a fee for a service my insurance pays for?

Is there a better way to provide funding if absolutely necessary? Yes, these municipalities could work together to provide a “donation” to the authority if — and only if — there is a budget shortfall.

Bridey Hannold

East Donegal Township